Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed at $494.95, marking a -5.17% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Shares of the chipmaker have appreciated by 0.07% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.21%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.77%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Advanced Micro Devices in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 4, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.61, showcasing a 235.42% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.31 billion, up 47.18% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.3 per share and revenue of $49.27 billion, indicating changes of +75.06% and +42.25%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Advanced Micro Devices. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.14% upward. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Advanced Micro Devices is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 71.49. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.8.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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