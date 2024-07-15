Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed at $179.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.99% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.53%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.4%.

Shares of the chipmaker have appreciated by 13.77% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Advanced Micro Devices in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.66, reflecting a 13.79% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.71 billion, up 6.54% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.41 per share and a revenue of $25.29 billion, indicating changes of +28.68% and +11.51%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Advanced Micro Devices. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Advanced Micro Devices is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 53.25. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.42.

Meanwhile, AMD's PEG ratio is currently 1.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.83 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 158, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

