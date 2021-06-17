Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $83.86, changing hands as high as $85.37 per share. Advanced Micro Devices Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMD's low point in its 52 week range is $48.42 per share, with $99.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.56. The AMD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

