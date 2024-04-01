Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) standing at $183.34, reflecting a +1.58% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 10.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Advanced Micro Devices in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.60, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.42 billion, reflecting a 1.24% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.46 per share and a revenue of $25.32 billion, indicating changes of +30.57% and +11.65%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Advanced Micro Devices. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Advanced Micro Devices is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Advanced Micro Devices is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 52.14. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 32.7 for its industry.

One should further note that AMD currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.09. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Electronics - Semiconductors industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.32.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

