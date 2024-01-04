Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed the most recent trading day at $136.01, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.34%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 15.84% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Advanced Micro Devices will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.77, marking a 11.59% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.11 billion, indicating a 9.2% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Advanced Micro Devices should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Advanced Micro Devices holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Advanced Micro Devices's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 37.3. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 27.8.

We can also see that AMD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.9. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Electronics - Semiconductors industry stood at 2.88 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, positioning it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

