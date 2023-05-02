Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Q1 2023 Earnings: What to Expect

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will report first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. Margin erosion and the cyclicality in the chip business have been two of the biggest headwinds for the semiconductor giant over the past several quarters.

Investors are anxious to see whether margin pressures have bottomed out and are ready for expansion. Analysts will be also looking for signs of improved assets turnover, namely its Pensando and Xilinx acquisition. After taking a step back in Q4, investors will look to see whether AMD can start a new streak of earnings beats. Despite these consistent headwinds, AMD continues to deliver strong operating results, suggesting that issues related to rivals such as Intel (INTC) are their own to deal with.

Meanwhile, AMD stock has risen 35% year to date, besting the 8% rise in the S&P 500 index. These gains include a 50% surge over the past six months, while the S&P 500 has returned just 8.6%. Unlike its chief rival, AMD continues to demonstrate strong operating leverage given that it is able to grow profits at a faster rate than its revenue. The company last quarter grew revenue 16% year over year to $5.6 billion, driven by growth in its Data Center and Embedded business segments, which offset weakness in Client and Gaming business segments.

While AMD delivered a marginal beat on revenues, EPS fell short of expectations due to a sharp decline in global PC shipments. The Client business segment saw a 51% year over year drop in Q4. The company, however, has the benefit of a strong management team that continues to make the best of the challenging macro environment.

For the three months that ended March, Wall Street expects the California-based company to earn 56 cents per share on revenue of $5.3 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were $1.13 per share on $5.89 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected to decline 14% year over year to $3.01 per share, while full-year revenue of $23.53 billion would decline 0.3% year over year.

The downbeat forecast for top and bottom line figures for the quarter and full year highlights the setbacks within the PC market and datacenter business segments that have impacted the quarterly results. This has been the trend in recent quarters as the company attempts to navigate these headwinds including inflationary impacts on its high-margin enterprise business. There is still optimism in the GPU (graphic processing unit) industry which is expected to grow more than 30% annually in the next five years.

Meanwhile, the datacenter industry is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 10.5% through 2030. This suggests that AMD still has multiple long-term levers to pull. In the near term, the company will look to bounce back from a challenging fourth quarter, when it missed on the bottom line with Q4 adjusted EPS of 69 cents which was 2 cents shy of estimates, while Q4 revenue of $5.6 billion beat by $80 million. Even with the revenue beat, however, the rate of growth (up 16%) was slower than the 30% growth in Q3.

The revenue deceleration was driven by weakness in the gaming segment revenue of $1.6 billion which were down by 7% year over year. These were offset by 42% increase in datacenter revenue. Management, however, provided solid guidance, suggesting the Q4 struggles were temporary. Assuming AMD's growth metrics rebound in Q1 and the management issues strong guidance, this would present a great buying opportunity for AMD stock for the next 12 to 18 months.

