Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Price Target Increased by 47.86% to 433.99

The average one-year price target for Advanced Micro Devices (NasdaqGS:AMD) has been revised to $433.99 / share. This is an increase of 47.86% from the prior estimate of $293.51 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $135.54 to a high of $656.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.19% from the latest reported closing price of $448.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,199 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Micro Devices. This is an decrease of 630 owner(s) or 16.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMD is 0.42%, an increase of 20.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.39% to 1,239,677K shares. The put/call ratio of AMD is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 105,940K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 37,604K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 37,585K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,297K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 29.10% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 24,249K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,912K shares , representing an increase of 13.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 88.25% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 23,017K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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