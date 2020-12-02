Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed the most recent trading day at $93.74, moving +1.2% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 20.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 12.97%, while the S&P 500 gained 12.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMD as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.46, up 43.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3 billion, up 41.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $9.52 billion, which would represent changes of +92.19% and +41.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.79% higher. AMD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AMD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 75.46. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.62.

Meanwhile, AMD's PEG ratio is currently 1.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AMD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Free Stock Analysis Report



