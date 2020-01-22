Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed the most recent trading day at $51.43, moving +0.74% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 9.69% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.23% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 28, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 275% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.10 billion, up 48.09% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% lower within the past month. AMD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AMD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.91, which means AMD is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that AMD has a PEG ratio of 1.94. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AMD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.