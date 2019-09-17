Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed the most recent trading day at $30.99, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.26% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 2.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92% in that time.

AMD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AMD is projected to report earnings of $0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.80 billion, up 9.08% from the year-ago period.

AMD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $6.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +36.96% and +4.43%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% lower. AMD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AMD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 49.07. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.18.

Meanwhile, AMD's PEG ratio is currently 2.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AMD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.