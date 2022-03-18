Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed at $113.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.58% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 0.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.88%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Advanced Micro Devices as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Advanced Micro Devices is projected to report earnings of $0.91 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5 billion, up 45.15% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.99 per share and revenue of $21.46 billion, which would represent changes of +43.01% and +30.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Advanced Micro Devices. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Advanced Micro Devices is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Advanced Micro Devices's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.09, which means Advanced Micro Devices is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that AMD has a PEG ratio of 0.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Semiconductors was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

