Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Opinions on China Export Resumption

Recent discussions on X about Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) have been buzzing with activity, largely centered around the company's announcement to resume exports of its MI308 AI chips to China. Many users are expressing optimism about the potential for AMD to regain market share in a critical region, especially as U.S. export restrictions appear to be easing. The sentiment is further fueled by the stock's recent surge, with some pointing to strong quarterly revenue growth and impressive earnings as signs of a robust recovery.

However, not all chatter on X is uniformly positive, as a segment of the community remains cautious about the sustainability of this rally, with concerns that export policies could shift again unpredictably. Some have highlighted technical indicators showing strong buying pressure, while others debate whether the current market pricing fully accounts for future growth in AMD’s data center segment. This mix of enthusiasm and skepticism keeps the conversation dynamic and highly engaging.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Advanced Micro Devices Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMD stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.

on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 05/14, 05/05, 04/09, 04/08, 01/21 and 0 sales.

on 05/14, 05/05, 04/09, 04/08, 01/21 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 5 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $200,000 on 05/08, 03/31, 03/05 and 2 sales worth up to $200,000 on 05/12, 04/07.

on 05/08, 03/31, 03/05 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 04/07. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $100,000 on 02/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Advanced Micro Devices Insider Trading Activity

Advanced Micro Devices insiders have traded $AMD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK D PAPERMASTER (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $7,495,633 .

. PHILIP GUIDO (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 13,445 shares for an estimated $1,498,944 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Advanced Micro Devices Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,175 institutional investors add shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock to their portfolio, and 1,192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Advanced Micro Devices Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMD in the last several months. We have seen 21 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/03/2025

Melius Research issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMD forecast page.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMD recently. We have seen 32 analysts offer price targets for $AMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $185.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $175.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Frank Lee from HSBC set a target price of $200.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $140.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $145.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Ben Reitzes from Melius Research set a target price of $175.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $140.0 on 06/16/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.