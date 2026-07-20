Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was up +1.58% at $503.57. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 7.74% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

The upcoming earnings release of Advanced Micro Devices will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 4, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.6, showcasing a 233.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $11.32 billion, indicating a 47.24% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.3 per share and revenue of $49.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +75.06% and +42.31%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Advanced Micro Devices. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.05% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Advanced Micro Devices is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 67.95. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.7 for its industry.

We can also see that AMD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.23. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Computer - Integrated Systems was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.89 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, placing it within the top 8% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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