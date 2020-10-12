Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed at $84.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.43% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.64% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 5.22% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.44% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMD as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AMD to post earnings of $0.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.56 billion, up 42% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $8.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +71.88% and +32.03%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AMD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, AMD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 75.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.95, so we one might conclude that AMD is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, AMD's PEG ratio is currently 1.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AMD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 122, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.