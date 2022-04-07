Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed the most recent trading day at $103.69, moving +0.02% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 6.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.69%.

Advanced Micro Devices will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.91, up 75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5 billion, up 45.15% from the prior-year quarter.

AMD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.99 per share and revenue of $21.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +43.01% and +30.57%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Advanced Micro Devices. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Advanced Micro Devices is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.95. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.63.

Investors should also note that AMD has a PEG ratio of 0.87 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

