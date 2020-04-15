Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed at $54.99, marking a +0.11% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 31.16% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMD as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AMD is projected to report earnings of $0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 200%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.78 billion, up 39.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $8.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +67.19% and +27.53%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.88% lower within the past month. AMD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AMD has a Forward P/E ratio of 51.25 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.1, so we one might conclude that AMD is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, AMD's PEG ratio is currently 2.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.26 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

