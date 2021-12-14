Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed the most recent trading day at $135.60, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 8.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Advanced Micro Devices as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 44.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.51 billion, up 39.04% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of $16.12 billion, which would represent changes of +104.65% and +65.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Advanced Micro Devices. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Advanced Micro Devices is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 50.62. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.81.

Also, we should mention that AMD has a PEG ratio of 1.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Semiconductors was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.8 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

