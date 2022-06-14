Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed at $86.99, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 7.69% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.38% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

Advanced Micro Devices will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, up 63.49% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.52 billion, up 69.29% from the year-ago period.

AMD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.37 per share and revenue of $25.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +56.63% and +57.71%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Advanced Micro Devices should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% higher. Advanced Micro Devices is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Advanced Micro Devices is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.89. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.28.

Investors should also note that AMD has a PEG ratio of 0.61 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

