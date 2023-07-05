Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed the most recent trading day at $113.95, moving -1.61% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 6.77% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Advanced Micro Devices will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 45.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.32 billion, down 18.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.83 per share and revenue of $22.97 billion, which would represent changes of -19.14% and -2.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Advanced Micro Devices should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Advanced Micro Devices is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Advanced Micro Devices has a Forward P/E ratio of 40.94 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.43, which means Advanced Micro Devices is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that AMD has a PEG ratio of 6.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AMD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.