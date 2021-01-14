Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed at $90.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.08% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 5.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMD as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 26, 2021. On that day, AMD is projected to report earnings of $0.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 46.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.01 billion, up 41.69% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.59% higher. AMD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AMD has a Forward P/E ratio of 51.61 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.88.

We can also see that AMD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

