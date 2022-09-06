Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed the most recent trading day at $78.72, moving -1.89% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 19.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 9.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.13%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Advanced Micro Devices as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Advanced Micro Devices is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 45.21%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.71 billion, up 55.53% from the year-ago period.

AMD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.37 per share and revenue of $26.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +56.63% and +59.56%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Advanced Micro Devices should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% lower. Advanced Micro Devices is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Advanced Micro Devices's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.27.

We can also see that AMD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.98 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.