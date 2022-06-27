Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed the most recent trading day at $86.16, moving -1.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 14.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.24%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.62%.

Advanced Micro Devices will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Advanced Micro Devices is projected to report earnings of $1.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 63.49%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.52 billion, up 69.45% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.38 per share and revenue of $26.37 billion, which would represent changes of +56.99% and +60.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Advanced Micro Devices. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% higher. Advanced Micro Devices is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.87. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.2.

Meanwhile, AMD's PEG ratio is currently 0.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AMD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.