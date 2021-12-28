Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed at $153.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 4.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Advanced Micro Devices as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 44.23%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.52 billion, up 39.28% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.65 per share and revenue of $16.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +105.43% and +65.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Advanced Micro Devices. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% higher. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Advanced Micro Devices has a Forward P/E ratio of 58.35 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.8.

Investors should also note that AMD has a PEG ratio of 1.26 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.