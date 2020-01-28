Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) 4th Earnings: What to Expect

Semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will report fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. After seeing better-than-expected results just released from rival Intel (INTC), the stakes have been raised for AMD.

AMD shares have been on fire for much of the year, rising some 13% year to date, besting the 2.7% rise in the S&P 500 index. The stock’s popularity has been driven by several factors, namely the improving business conditions and its diverse range of products for growing markets. Investors are excited about, among other things, increased demand for graphic processor units (GPUs), which are widely adopted in industries such as automotive, gaming and blockchain.

Nevertheless, on Tuesday investors will look to see whether AMD management will guide in a way that suggests optimism about the first quarter and fiscal year 2020. Wall Street will also want to see the extent to which AMD can continue to gain market share over not only Intel, but also Nvidia (NVDA), which has also gained traction due to increased data center spending. In that vein, for AMD, increased holiday sales of chips such as Ryzen, Radeon and EPYC are expected to boost revenue for the quarter and effect guidance for Q1.

For the three months that ended December, Wall Street expects the California-based company to earn 31 cents per share on revenue of $2.11 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were 8 cents per share on $1.42 billion in revenue. For the full year, earnings are expected to surge 34.7% year over year to 62 cents per share, while full-year revenue of $6.71 billion would rise 3.7% year over year.

Semiconductors have gone through a revival in recent weeks, buoyed by Apple, which has caused investors to rethink the long-term prospects of the entire sector. But for AMD, it’s been more about its own performance. In the third quarter, the company benefited from strong demand in its Computing and Graphics segment, which offset weakness in Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment. Analysts expect this trend to re-appear this quarter.

Computing and Graphics revenue was up 36% year over year to $1.28 billion, topping the $1.18 billion estimate. Ryzen client processor sales were the main revenue growth source. As noted, Enterprise Embedded and Semi Custom revenue declined 11% from the second quarter and 27% year over year to $525 million and missing the $638.4 million consensus. The company blamed the weakness to lower semi-custom product sales, partially offset by higher EPYC sales. That revenue shortfall, meanwhile, caused an overall miss on Q3 revenue.

The company will look to bounce back in Q4 on Tuesday and Wall Street will be looking for continued strength in computing and graphics revenue. Consensus Estimate for computing and graphics segment is pegged at $1.53 billion, which would mark a 63% jump year over year. Q4 Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment revenue is expected to be $566 million, which would roughly 9% year over year. If AMD can match or beat these estimates, within an overall top- and bottom-line beat, the stock will react favorably.

