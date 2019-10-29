Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) 3rd Earnings: What to Expect

Semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will report third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. Expectations are high for AMD, driven by better-than-expected results from rival Intel (INTC).

AMD shares have been on fire for much of the year, skyrocketing some 77% year to date, crushing the 22% rise in the S&P 500 index. AMD’s popularity has been driven by several factors, namely the improving business conditions and its diverse range of products for growing markets such as client CPUs, server CPUs and GPUs for data centers and gamers. The recent entry in the realm of gaming by Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG , GOOGL) have magnified the company’s growth potential. And this is despite intense competition from Nvidia (NVDA).

Nevertheless, on Wednesday investors will look to see whether AMD management will guide in a way that suggests optimism about the second half and early 2020. Wall Street will also want to see the extent to which AMD can continue to gain market share over is aforementioned rivals. This means the company’s earnings and guidance Wednesday will determine if it can keep the momentum going.

For the three months that ended September, Wall Street expects the California-based company to earn 18 cents per share on revenue of $1.81 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were 13 cents per share on $1.65 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected to surge 47% year over year to 63 cents per share, while full-year revenue of $6.78 billion would rise 4.7% year over year.

Semiconductors have gone through a revival in recent weeks, buoyed by Apple, which has caused investors to rethink the long-term prospects of the entire sector. In the case of AMD, it has set itself apart, reporting Q2 revenue of $1.53 billion in revenue, rising 20% from Q1 and topping Street estimates of $1.52 billion. Q2 profits rose 118.8% from Q1 to $35 million or 8 cents per share, beating consensus estimates by a penny. The company also offered a positive outlook for Q3.

While the anticipated Q3 revenue growth was somewhat below Street forecast, it still calls 18% sequential growth and 9% year over year growth. The numbers suggest AMD’s core business has begun to steal market share from Intel. On Wednesday Wall Street will be looking for continued strength in computing and graphics revenue, targeting double-digit year-over-year revenue growth.

From my vantage point, the risk-versus-reward in buying AMD shares ahead of Wednesday’s report remains favorable, particularly as the shares have corrected some 10% since the Q2 results. And given that AMD continue to realize higher average selling prices in both the Client segment and GPUs (graphic processing units), investors who have waited patiently for a better entry point in AMD stock should consider a position ahead of the numbers.

