Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) 1st Earnings: What to Expect

Semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. After seeing better-than-expected results just released from rival Intel (INTC), the stakes have been raised for AMD.

AMD shares have been on fire for much of the year, rising some 35% over the past thirty days and are now up 22% year to date, besting the 13% decline in the S&P 500 index. The market assumes minimal disruption to AMD’s business despite the pandemic. Last week research firm Canalys issued a report, projecting a "significant downturn in demand" during Q2 as fewer businesses will spend on computing hardware. While this appears to support Intel’s conservative guidance, AMD earnings will confirm whether the bulls were right.

The stock’s popularity has been driven by several factors, namely AMD’s diverse range of products for growing markets. Investors are excited about, among other things, increased demand for graphic processor units and datacenter spending, driven by the work-from-home shift. On Tuesday investors will also look to see whether AMD management will guide in a way that suggests optimism about the Q2 and fiscal year 2020 or will AMD follow the market trend of pulling its guidance altogether?

For the three months that ended March, Wall Street expects the California-based company to earn 18 cents per share on revenue of $1.78 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were 6 cents per share on $1.27 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending December, earnings are expected to surge 71% year over year to $1.10 per share, while full-year revenue of $8.6 billion would rise 27.7% year over year.

The company’s expected surge in full-year revenue and profits is due to the strong adoption of AMD's recent products, including its EPYC, Radeon and Ryzen server processors which serves the PC, gaming, datacenter and cloud segments. Analysts have cited increased demand for these chips, particularly among cloud giants such as Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure and Alphabet’s (GOOG , GOOGL) Google Cloud. Elsewhere, AMD’s other products, namely its Radeon Pro 5300M and 5500M mobile GPUs, have been tied to Apple’s (AAPL) new line of MacBook.

In other words, AMD has tons of tailwinds heading into this quarter. The company has topped consensus estimates in two of the past four quarters. There’s a good chance that another beat is in order, given that the company last month reiterated its Q1 revenue guidance. Conversely, preliminary data from research firm Gartner suggests PC shipments in first-quarter 2020 would decline about 12% year over year to 51.6 million units.

To that end, AMD’s Computing and Graphics segment will be closely monitored. Ryzen client processor sales have been strong revenue drivers in recent quarters. Will that continue? Elsewhere, the Enterprise Embedded and Semi Custom revenue have struggled due to weakness in semi-custom product sales. As such, analysts will closely monitor AMD's shipment growth figure as well as management's comments around PC demand trends, and the timeliness of their product roadmap to asses potential for market share gains.

