Advanced Holdings Ltd. Holds 20th AGM

Advanced Holdings Ltd. successfully convened its 20th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Kent Ridge Guild House with key company directors and invited guests in attendance. The AGM was brought to order after confirming the presence of a quorum, and the company’s Chairman, Mr. Lim Boon Cheng, presided over the meeting.

