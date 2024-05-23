News & Insights

Stocks

Advanced Holdings Ltd. Holds 20th AGM

May 23, 2024 — 06:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Advanced Holdings Ltd. (SG:BLZ) has released an update.

Advanced Holdings Ltd. successfully convened its 20th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Kent Ridge Guild House with key company directors and invited guests in attendance. The AGM was brought to order after confirming the presence of a quorum, and the company’s Chairman, Mr. Lim Boon Cheng, presided over the meeting.

For further insights into SG:BLZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.