Advanced Health Intelligence Updates Share Quotation Details

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. has corrected the number of shares to be quoted, following an earlier misstatement on December 2, 2024. This update aims to provide accurate information for potential investors and market participants. The company remains committed to transparency and compliance with ASX regulations.

