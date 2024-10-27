News & Insights

Advanced Health Intelligence Secures Patent for BodyScan Tech

October 27, 2024 — 08:09 pm EDT

Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. (AU:AHI) has released an update.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. has secured a US patent for its BodyScan technology, which uses digital imaging to provide precise body volume data for improved medication management. This innovation enhances healthcare delivery by offering accurate assessments via smartphones, minimizing human error and supporting personalized treatment plans. With a growing patent portfolio, AHI is positioning itself as a leader in the digital health space, transforming medication dosing and treatment planning globally.

