Advanced Health Intelligence Secures Patent for BodyScan Tech

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. has secured a US patent for its BodyScan technology, which uses digital imaging to provide precise body volume data for improved medication management. This innovation enhances healthcare delivery by offering accurate assessments via smartphones, minimizing human error and supporting personalized treatment plans. With a growing patent portfolio, AHI is positioning itself as a leader in the digital health space, transforming medication dosing and treatment planning globally.

