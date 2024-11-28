Advanced Health Intelligence Partners with VITALL for Remote Health

Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. (AU:AHI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. has partnered with VITALL to introduce a Digital Health Assessment tool in Canada’s remote communities, aiming to improve healthcare access and outcomes. This initiative involves the use of smartphone technology to assess health risks, providing real-time data to healthcare professionals and community leaders. Although not immediately profitable, this project marks a significant step in deploying AHI’s technology for underserved populations.

For further insights into AU:AHI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.