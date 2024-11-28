Advanced Health Intelligence Partners with VITALL for Remote Health

Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. (AU:AHI) has released an update.
Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. has partnered with VITALL to introduce a Digital Health Assessment tool in Canada’s remote communities, aiming to improve healthcare access and outcomes. This initiative involves the use of smartphone technology to assess health risks, providing real-time data to healthcare professionals and community leaders. Although not immediately profitable, this project marks a significant step in deploying AHI’s technology for underserved populations.
