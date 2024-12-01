Advanced Health Intelligence Expands Share Quotation on ASX

Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. (AU:AHI) has released an update.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd has announced the quotation of 122,967 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, boosting its presence in the financial markets. This move is part of previously announced transactions, reflecting the company’s strategic efforts to expand its capital base. Investors may find this development intriguing as it could influence AHI’s stock market performance.

