Advanced Flower Capital Inc. Renews $100 Million Credit Facility with FDIC-Insured Bank

Advanced Flower Capital Inc. renews credit facility to fund loans and support cannabis operators, maturing April 2028.

Quiver AI Summary

Advanced Flower Capital Inc. (AFC), a commercial mortgage REIT focusing on loans to cannabis operators, has renewed its senior secured revolving credit facility with a major FDIC-insured bank. This Credit Facility can expand to $100 million and has a maturity date of April 29, 2028, with an interest rate of Prime + 0.50%. Funds will be used for existing borrower commitments, new commercial loans to cannabis businesses, and general corporate purposes. AFC’s CFO, Brandon Hetzel, expressed satisfaction with the renewal and the ongoing partnership. The company, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, specializes in underwriting loans secured by real estate and cash flows in the cannabis sector.

Potential Positives

AFC has successfully renewed its senior secured revolving credit facility with an FDIC-insured bank, indicating strong financial partnerships and stability.

The Credit Facility can expand up to $100 million, providing AFC with greater financial flexibility to fund its operations and growth in the cannabis sector.

The facility's maturity date of April 29, 2028, reflects a long-term commitment from the bank, which can contribute to AFC's strategic planning and investment capabilities.

This renewal allows AFC to support existing borrowers and pursue new lending opportunities in the cannabis industry, illustrating its commitment to growth and investment in a key market segment.

Potential Negatives

The renewal of the credit facility highlights the company's reliance on external financing, indicating potential liquidity concerns if loan opportunities become scarce.

The floating interest rate with a Prime floor of 6.50% could lead to increased interest expenses as rates rise, impacting profitability.

Forward-looking statements suggest uncertainty in future performance and results due to factors affecting loan opportunities and credit risk management in the cannabis sector.

FAQ

What is the recent announcement from Advanced Flower Capital Inc.?

Advanced Flower Capital Inc. announced the renewal of its senior secured revolving credit facility with a major FDIC-insured bank.

What will the Credit Facility funding be used for?

AFC plans to use the funding for unfunded commitments, originating commercial loans to cannabis operators, and for working capital.

How much can the Credit Facility be expanded to?

The Credit Facility can potentially expand to $100 million, depending on lender participation and the available borrowing base.

What is the maturity date of the renewed Credit Facility?

The Credit Facility has a maturity date set for April 29, 2028.

Who is the Chief Financial Officer of AFC?

Brandon Hetzel serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Advanced Flower Capital Inc.

$AFCG Insider Trading Activity

$AFCG insiders have traded $AFCG stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFCG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEONARD M TANNENBAUM has made 2 purchases buying 82,007 shares for an estimated $518,685 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL NEVILLE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 56,599 shares for an estimated $362,325 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBYN TANNENBAUM (President and CIO) has made 2 purchases buying 8,000 shares for an estimated $49,680 and 0 sales.

$AFCG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $AFCG stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AFCG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AFCG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Flower Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) (“AFC”) today announced that it has renewed its senior secured revolving credit facility (“Credit Facility”) with a lead commitment from an FDIC-insured bank with over $75 billion of assets. AFC intends to use availability under the Credit Facility to fund unfunded commitments to existing borrowers, to originate and participate in commercial loans to cannabis operators in line with its investment strategy, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.





The Credit Facility, which includes the ability to expand to $100 million, subject to lender participation and available borrowing base, has a maturity date of April 29, 2028, and bears interest at a floating rate of Prime + 0.50%, subject to a Prime floor of 6.50%.





“We are pleased to renew our senior secured credit facility with a long-standing banking partner of this scale. This facility plays a central role in how we finance the business, and we look forward to continuing to build on this strong relationship as we pursue additional commitments over time,” said Brandon Hetzel, AFC’s Chief Financial Officer.







About Advanced Flower Capital Inc.







Advanced Flower Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) is a leading commercial mortgage REIT that provides institutional loans to state law compliant cannabis operators in the U.S. Through the management team’s deep network and significant credit and cannabis expertise, AFC originates, structures and underwrites loans ranging from $10 million to over $100 million, typically secured by quality real estate assets, license value and cash flows. It is based in West Palm Beach, Florida. For additional information regarding the Company, please visit



advancedflowercapital.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect our current views and projections with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. All statements, other than historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “guidance,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements regarding the anticipated use of the Credit Facility are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. Certain factors, including the ability of our manager to locate suitable loan opportunities for us, monitor and actively manage our loan portfolio, and implement our investment strategy, the demand for cannabis cultivation and processing facilities and dispensaries, management’s current estimates of expected credit losses and current expected credit loss reserves, and other factors, could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in AFC’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of AFC’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect AFC. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Investor Relations Contact







Robyn Tannenbaum





561-510-2293







ir@advancedflowercapital.com









Media Contact







Collected Strategies





Jim Golden / Jack Kelleher









AFCG-CS@collectedstrategies.com







