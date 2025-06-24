Advanced Flower Capital Inc. to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 14, 2025

Advanced Flower Capital will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 14, 2025, with a follow-up webcast at 10:00 am ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Advanced Flower Capital Inc. (AFC), a commercial mortgage REIT that provides loans to cannabis operators in the U.S., announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, on August 14, 2025, before the market opens. Management will conduct a review of these results during a webcast at 10:00 am ET, which can be accessed via the company's Investor Relations website. Interested participants can also register for a conference call, with a replay available shortly after the event. AFC aims to provide substantial loans secured by real estate, license value, and cash flows. For more information, individuals can visit their website or contact Investor Relations.

Potential Positives

AFC is scheduled to release its financial results for Q2 2025, indicating transparency and regular communication with investors.

The company is engaging with its investors through a webcast and conference call, allowing for real-time information sharing and interaction.

AFC operates in a niche market by providing loans to state law compliant cannabis operators, positioning itself strategically within a growing industry.

The utilization of a strong management team with expertise in credit and cannabis enhances AFC's credibility and operational capabilities.

Potential Negatives

Management has chosen to schedule the financial results release for after market hours, which may lead to investors reacting poorly if results are disappointing.

There is no mention of any significant growth or positive projections in the press release, which could indicate underlying issues in achieving expected performance.

FAQ

When will Advanced Flower Capital Inc. release its financial results?

Advanced Flower Capital Inc. will release its financial results for Q2 on August 14th, 2025, before market open.

How can I access the Q2 results webcast?

The Q2 financial results webcast can be accessed at 10:00 am ET on AFC’s Investor Relations website.

Is there a conference call for the financial results review?

Yes, participants can join a conference call by registering in advance through the provided link.

Where can I find AFC's earnings releases?

AFC distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists available in the Investor Relations section.

What services does Advanced Flower Capital Inc. provide?

AFC is a commercial mortgage REIT that offers loans to state law compliant cannabis operators throughout the U.S.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AFCG Insider Trading Activity

$AFCG insiders have traded $AFCG stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFCG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEONARD M TANNENBAUM has made 2 purchases buying 82,007 shares for an estimated $518,685 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL NEVILLE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 56,599 shares for an estimated $362,325 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBYN TANNENBAUM (President and CIO) has made 2 purchases buying 8,000 shares for an estimated $49,680 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AFCG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $AFCG stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Flower Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: AFCG) (“AFC”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025 on Thursday, August 14



th



, 2025 before market open. Management will review AFC’s financial results at 10:00 am ET via webcast available on the Investor Relations section of AFC’s website found here



AFC -- Investor Relations



. Participants are also invited to access the conference call by registering in advance at this



link



. A replay will be available one hour after the event.





AFC distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists. Those interested in receiving firm updates by email can sign up for them



here



.







About Advanced Flower Capital Inc.







Advanced Flower Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: AFCG) is a leading commercial mortgage REIT that provides institutional loans to state law compliant cannabis operators in the U.S. Through the management team’s deep network and significant credit and cannabis expertise, AFC originates, structures and underwrites loans ranging from $10 million to over $100 million, typically secured by quality real estate assets, license value and cash flows. It is based in West Palm Beach, Florida. For additional information regarding AFC, please visit



advancedflowercapital.com



.







Investor Relations Contact







Robyn Tannenbaum





561-510-2293







ir@advancedflowercapital.com









Media Contact







Collected Strategies





Jim Golden / Jack Kelleher







AFCG-CS@collectedstrategies.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.