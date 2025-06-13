Advanced Flower Capital Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 per Share for Q2 2025

Advanced Flower Capital Inc. announces a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable July 15, 2025, affected by a realized loss.

Advanced Flower Capital Inc. (AFC), a commercial mortgage REIT based in West Palm Beach, Florida, has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, payable on July 15 to stockholders on record as of June 30. The company noted that the dividend reflects a decrease due to a realized loss from a loan to Public Company A. AFC emphasizes its commitment to distributing dividends based on its Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes certain losses and expenses, aimed at providing a clearer picture of its operational performance. The company also mentioned that while Distributable Earnings are not a direct substitute for GAAP net income, they are essential in managing dividends and assessing performance, particularly given REIT obligations to distribute taxable income. Forward-looking statements indicate potential uncertainties affecting future projections.

Potential Positives

Advanced Flower Capital Inc. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.



The company is positioned as a leader in the commercial mortgage REIT sector specifically for state law compliant cannabis operators, indicating a niche market with growth potential.



The release highlights the company's practice of evaluating Distributable Earnings, providing shareholders with an additional metric to assess company performance beyond traditional GAAP measures.

Potential Negatives

The declaration of a dividend of $0.15 per share suggests a concern over the company's profitability, given it was impacted by a realized loss related to a loan, which may signal underlying financial issues.

The reliance on Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP metric, to explain performance may raise concerns among investors about the transparency and comparability of the company's financial health.

The press release's emphasis on the forward-looking statements and uncertainties indicates potential risks that could deter investors looking for stability and predictability in performance.

FAQ

What is the quarterly dividend declared by Advanced Flower Capital Inc.?

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2025.

When will the dividend be payable to shareholders?

The dividend is payable on July 15, 2025, to stockholders of record on June 30, 2025.

How does Advanced Flower Capital define Distributable Earnings?

Distributable Earnings is the net income excluding certain non-cash items and one-time events, according to GAAP adjustments.

Why is Distributable Earnings important for AFC shareholders?

Distributable Earnings helps shareholders assess the overall performance of the business and informs the dividend decisions by the Board.

What impact did the loan to Public Company A have on the dividend?

The second-quarter dividend was impacted by a realized loss related to this loan during the quarter.

$AFCG Insider Trading Activity

$AFCG insiders have traded $AFCG stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFCG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEONARD M TANNENBAUM has made 2 purchases buying 82,007 shares for an estimated $518,685 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL NEVILLE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 56,599 shares for an estimated $362,325 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBYN TANNENBAUM (President and CIO) has made 2 purchases buying 8,000 shares for an estimated $49,680 and 0 sales.

$AFCG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $AFCG stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Flower Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: AFCG) (“AFC” or the “Company”) today announced its dividend for the quarter ending June 30, 2025.





The Board of Directors of AFC declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per outstanding share of common stock for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2025 to the common stockholders of record on June 30, 2025.





The Board of Directors evaluates the Company’s Distributable Earnings (as defined below) each quarter to determine the dividend level. The second quarter dividend was impacted due to a realized loss during the quarter related to the loan to Public Company A.







About Advanced Flower Capital Inc.







Advanced Flower Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: AFCG) is a leading commercial mortgage real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that provides institutional loans to state law compliant cannabis operators in the U.S. Through the management team’s deep network and significant credit and cannabis expertise, AFC originates, structures, underwrites and manages loans ranging from $10 million to over $100 million, typically secured by quality real estate assets, license value and cash flows. It is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.







Non-GAAP Metrics







In addition to using certain financial metrics prepared in accordance with GAAP to evaluate our performance, we also use “Distributable Earnings” to evaluate our performance excluding the effects of certain transactions and GAAP adjustments we believe are not necessarily indicative of our current loan activity and operations. Distributable Earnings is a measure that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Distributable Earnings and the other capitalized terms not defined in this section have the meanings ascribed to such terms in our most-recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We use this non-GAAP financial measure both to explain our results to shareholders and the investment community and in the internal evaluation and management of our businesses. Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure and the information it provides is useful to investors since this measure permits investors and shareholders to assess the overall performance of our business using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our past performance and prospects for future performance.





The determination of Distributable Earnings is substantially similar to the determination of Core Earnings under our Management Agreement, provided that Core Earnings is a component of the calculation of any Incentive Compensation earned under the Management Agreement for the applicable time period, and thus Core Earnings is calculated without giving effect to Incentive Compensation expense, while the calculation of Distributable Earnings accounts for any Incentive Compensation earned for such time period.





We define Distributable Earnings as, for a specified period, the net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income (loss); provided that Distributable Earnings does not exclude, in the case of investments with a deferred interest feature (such as original issue discount, debt instruments with PIK interest and zero coupon securities), accrued income that we have not yet received in cash, (iv) provision for (reversal of) current expected credit losses, (v) taxable REIT (as defined below) subsidiary (“TRS”) (income) loss, net of any dividends received from TRS and (vi) one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain non-cash charges, in each case after discussions between our Manager and our independent directors and after approval by a majority of such independent directors.





We believe providing Distributable Earnings on a supplemental basis to our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP is helpful to shareholders in assessing the overall performance of our business. As a REIT, we are required to distribute at least 90% of our annual REIT taxable income, subject to certain adjustments, and to pay tax at regular corporate rates to the extent that we annually distribute less than 100% of such taxable income. Given these requirements and our belief that dividends are generally one of the principal reasons that shareholders invest in our common stock, we generally intend to attempt to pay dividends to our shareholders in an amount at least equal to such REIT taxable income, if and to the extent authorized by our Board of Directors. Distributable Earnings is one of many factors considered by our Board of Directors in authorizing dividends and, while not a direct measure of net taxable income, over time, the measure can be considered a useful indicator of our dividends.





Distributable Earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered as a substitute for GAAP net income. We caution readers that our methodology for calculating Distributable Earnings may differ from the methodologies employed by other REITs to calculate the same or similar supplemental performance measures, and as a result, our reported Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other REITs.







Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the company’s current views and projections with respect to, among other things, operating results and borrower activity. All statements other than historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “guidance,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. Certain factors, risks and uncertainties discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in AFC’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings, could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements.







