Advanced Flower Capital (AFCG) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 6.38

The average one-year price target for Advanced Flower Capital (NasdaqGM:AFCG) has been revised to $6.38 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $5.10 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 145.19% from the latest reported closing price of $2.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Flower Capital. This is an decrease of 69 owner(s) or 46.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFCG is 0.02%, an increase of 44.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.01% to 5,803K shares. The put/call ratio of AFCG is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CDC Financial holds 617K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 362K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares , representing an increase of 58.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFCG by 83.06% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 338K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFCG by 31.46% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 206K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares , representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFCG by 9.99% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 129K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.