Markets
AEIS

Advanced Energy To Buy SL Power For $144.5 Mln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Advanced Energy Industries Inc.(AEIS), a technology company, said on Monday that it has inked a deal to buy SL Power Electronics Corporation, from Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP), for a base purchase price of $144.5 million on cash-free, debt-free basis.

Advanced Energy believes the deal will expand its addressable market in industrial and medical power supplies by more than $400 million. It also expects the transaction to add to its adjusted earnings in 2022.

The acquirer expects to fund the transaction, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter, with currently available cash.

"The acquisition expands Advanced Energy's medical power solution offerings by adding a complementary portfolio of products and improves its ability to meet the growing needs of industrial and medical customers," the company said in a statement.

The Calabasas-based SL Power is a supplier of power conversion solutions for medical and advanced industrial applications. For its fiscal 2021, it reported revenue of $66 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AEIS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular