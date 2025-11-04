Markets
Advanced Energy Industries Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results; Revenue Up 21%

November 04, 2025 — 05:31 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS), a Denver-based precision power-conversion and control solutions company, announced third-quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2025.

The company reported that the revenue reached $463 million, up from $374.2 million in the third quarter last year.

AEIS's Net income for the three months was $46.4 million, or $1.21 per share, reversing a loss of $14.1 million, or $0.38 per share, a year ago.

Shares of AEIS closed Tuesday at $195.05, off 5.14%, before climbing after hours to $206.00, up 5.61% on the NasdaqGS.

