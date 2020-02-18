Advanced Energy Industries Q4 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) reported fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.87 compared to $0.73, prior year. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.69, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter sales were $338.3 million compared to $154.2 million, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $310.58 million for the quarter.

For the first-quarter, Advanced Energy Industries projects: non-GAAP EPS of $0.70, plus or minus $0.30; and revenues of $310 million, plus or minus $30 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.71 on revenue of $308.58 million.

