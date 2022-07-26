Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) share price is up 42% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 28% (not including dividends).

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Advanced Energy Industries was able to grow its EPS at 5.8% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is lower than the 12% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that, as the business progressed over the last few years, it gained the confidence of market participants. It is quite common to see investors become enamoured with a business, after a few years of solid progress.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:AEIS Earnings Per Share Growth July 26th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Advanced Energy Industries' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Advanced Energy Industries shareholders are down 16% over twelve months (even including dividends), which isn't far from the market return of -15%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 3%, each year, over five years. If the stock price has been impacted by changing sentiment, rather than deteriorating business conditions, it could spell opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Advanced Energy Industries better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Advanced Energy Industries is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Advanced Energy Industries is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

