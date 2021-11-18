Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AEIS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AEIS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $89.75, the dividend yield is .45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEIS was $89.75, representing a -28.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $125.55 and a 9.84% increase over the 52 week low of $81.71.

AEIS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). AEIS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.56. Zacks Investment Research reports AEIS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -19.24%, compared to an industry average of 33.8%.

