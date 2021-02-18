Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AEIS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $110.6, the dividend yield is .09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEIS was $110.6, representing a -11.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $125.55 and a 231.34% increase over the 52 week low of $33.38.

AEIS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). AEIS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.52. Zacks Investment Research reports AEIS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.95%, compared to an industry average of 30.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AEIS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AEIS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AEIS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCT with an increase of 74.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AEIS at 2.86%.

