Advanced Energy Industries Inc Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $66.8 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $24.7 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.3% to $511.0 million from $404.6 million last year.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $66.8 Mln. vs. $24.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.58 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue: $511.0 Mln vs. $404.6 Mln last year.

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