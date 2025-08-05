Advanced Energy Industries Inc Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $25.2 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $14.8 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Advanced Energy Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $56.6 million or $1.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.0% to $441.5 million from $364.9 million last year.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.2 Mln. vs. $14.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $441.5 Mln vs. $364.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.20 - $1.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $420 - $460 Mln

