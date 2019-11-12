Advanced Energy Industries Guides Q4 Adj. EPS In Line - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the fourth quarter.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects projects earnings in a range of $0.19 to $0.43 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.56 to $0.80 per share on revenues between $295 million and $325 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $0.58 per share on revenues of $286 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

