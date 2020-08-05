Advanced Energy Industries Guides Q3 Adj. EPS Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter.

For the third quarter, the company expects projects earnings from continuing operations in a range of $0.63 to $1.13 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.90 to $1.40 per share on revenues between $325 million and $375 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $0.74 per share on revenues of $307.59 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.