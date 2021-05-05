Advanced Energy Industries Guides Q2 Adj. EPS Below Estimates - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the second quarter.

For the second quarter, the company expects earnings from continuing operations in a range of $0.85 to $1.15 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.10 to $1.40 per share on revenues between $345 million and $375 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $1.41 per share on revenues of $374.63 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

