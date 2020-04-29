Advanced Energy Industries Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AEIS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.15, changing hands as high as $60.19 per share. Advanced Energy Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 14.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AEIS's low point in its 52 week range is $33.38 per share, with $78.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.61.

