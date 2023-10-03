Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $99.72, changing hands as low as $98.42 per share. Advanced Energy Industries Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AEIS's low point in its 52 week range is $68 per share, with $126.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.95.

