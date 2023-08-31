Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Price Target Increased by 10.81% to 126.92

The average one-year price target for Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) has been revised to 126.92 / share. This is an increase of 10.81% from the prior estimate of 114.53 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 111.10 to a high of 141.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.44% from the latest reported closing price of 118.13 / share.

Advanced Energy Industries Declares $0.10 Dividend

On August 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 21, 2023 will receive the payment on September 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $118.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.34%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.57%, the lowest has been 0.33%, and the highest has been 1.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Energy Industries. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEIS is 0.30%, an increase of 12.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 46,388K shares. The put/call ratio of AEIS is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,631K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,723K shares, representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 6.42% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,596K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,674K shares, representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 5.57% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 1,576K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,672K shares, representing a decrease of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 9.93% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,561K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,549K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 10.72% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,523K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,623K shares, representing a decrease of 6.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 4.04% over the last quarter.

Advanced Energy Industries Background Information

Advanced Energy is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE's power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.

