Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Price Target Increased by 13.14% to 173.91

The average one-year price target for Advanced Energy Industries (NasdaqGS:AEIS) has been revised to $173.91 / share. This is an increase of 13.14% from the prior estimate of $153.71 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $215.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.04% from the latest reported closing price of $204.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 756 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Energy Industries. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 7.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEIS is 0.29%, an increase of 22.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 51,686K shares. The put/call ratio of AEIS is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,243K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,328K shares , representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 32.81% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,995K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,320K shares , representing a decrease of 16.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 79.81% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,622K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 29.43% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 1,384K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,309K shares , representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 10.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,211K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 26.08% over the last quarter.

